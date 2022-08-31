Triatomic Management LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises 2.0% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triatomic Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Zai Lab worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 3,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,239. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $152.82.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

