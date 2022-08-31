Triatomic Management LP Invests $930,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Moderna comprises about 0.8% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.71. 66,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,299. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

