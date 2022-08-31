Triatomic Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Triatomic Management LP lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 0.5% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.4% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 28,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health
In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.1 %
TDOC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,691. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
