Triatomic Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Triatomic Management LP lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 0.5% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.4% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 28,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

TDOC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,691. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

