Triatomic Management LP Sells 15,774 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Triatomic Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 1.2% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Datadog by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,356. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,471.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,455,190. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

