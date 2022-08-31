Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 294,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,674% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.
Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
