Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.