TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 38000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

About TRU Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.