Trumpcoin Price Down 69.1% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

