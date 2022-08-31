TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $641.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,980 shares of company stock worth $130,046 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.