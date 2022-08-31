TrustFi Network Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (TFI)

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One TrustFi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded up 5% against the dollar. TrustFi Network has a market capitalization of $192,026.38 and $11,563.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
TrustFi Network Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
