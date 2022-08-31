Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,672,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

