Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,248. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

