Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,454. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

