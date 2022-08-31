Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $2.82 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

NYSE PM traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

