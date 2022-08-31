Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

