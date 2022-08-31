Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $5.56 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.30% of Trustmark worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,944. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

