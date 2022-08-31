Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

