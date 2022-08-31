Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,517 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,057 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

