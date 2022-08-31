TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
TTGPF stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
TT Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.