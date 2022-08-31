TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TTGPF stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

