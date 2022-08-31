TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

