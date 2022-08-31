Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC opened at $2.99 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

