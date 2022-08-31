Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Twin Vee Powercats were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEE opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Twin Vee Powercats Co. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

