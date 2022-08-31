Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Trimmed by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 4.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 220,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 74,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 134.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 153,437 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 73,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,926,139. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

