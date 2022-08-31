Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $57,375.10 and approximately $289.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

