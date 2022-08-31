Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

