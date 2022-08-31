U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 2,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 882,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Specifically, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.