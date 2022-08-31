Unido EP Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $888,543.48 and $36,770.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
