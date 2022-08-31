United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.35 and last traded at 1.35. Approximately 316,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,189,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.32.
United Maritime Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
