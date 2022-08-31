Valor Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157,250.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (VALOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Valor Token has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $157,250.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.39 or 1.00016383 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133798 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033035 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021982 BTC.
About Valor Token
Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.
Buying and Selling Valor Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars.
