Value Liquidity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $698,201.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Value Liquidity Profile

VALUE is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

