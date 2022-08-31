Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 585.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,255 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 256,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. 143,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,957. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

