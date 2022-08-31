Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

