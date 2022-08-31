Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 98,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 132,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.09. 3,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average is $196.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

