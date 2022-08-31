Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $216.03. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

