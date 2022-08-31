Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

