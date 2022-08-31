VeChain Price Down 6.4% This Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $75.30 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00030591 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.