Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

