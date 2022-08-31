Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $336.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.68.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

