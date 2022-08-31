Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Head-To-Head Review

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, suggesting that its share price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $1.85 billion 17.19 $427.39 million $2.54 80.91 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.18 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares Veeva Systems and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 21.43% 14.60% 11.41% Data443 Risk Mitigation -179.41% N/A -214.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veeva Systems and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 6 13 0 2.68 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $243.68, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

