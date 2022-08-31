VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,567 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after buying an additional 242,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,873 shares of company stock worth $8,109,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

