Venture Co. Limited (VEMLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8566 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Venture Stock Performance
Shares of VEMLY opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. Venture has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.34.
Venture Company Profile
