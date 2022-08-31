Venture Co. Limited (VEMLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8566 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Venture Stock Performance

Shares of VEMLY opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. Venture has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.