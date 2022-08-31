Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 6.4%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTLGet Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 4,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 316,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

