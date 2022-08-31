Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 6.4%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 4,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 316,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

