Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 6.4%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 4,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 316,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 4.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
