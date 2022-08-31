Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $2,776.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00269428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

