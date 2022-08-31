Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Victoria Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

TSE VGCX traded down 0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 7.77. The company had a trading volume of 186,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,449. The company has a market capitalization of $497.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of 13.24. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of 7.74 and a twelve month high of 19.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

