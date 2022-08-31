VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.97% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 95,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

