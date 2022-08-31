Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 182.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $7,882,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

