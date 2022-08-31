Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,017. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.