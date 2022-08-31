Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

VOO traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $367.32. 98,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,805. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

