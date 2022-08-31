Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.91. 10,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,583. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

