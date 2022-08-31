Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

UPS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.58. 14,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,905. The company has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

